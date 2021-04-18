Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Grows By 47.6%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 990,400 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 671,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLUX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Flux Power alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.97. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.