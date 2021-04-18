Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rises By 44.4%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$31.20 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $33.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FPRUY shares. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

