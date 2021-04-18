Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Drops By 27.8%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 572,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE AVAL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,984. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.