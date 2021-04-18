Short Interest in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Decreases By 29.7%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,940,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 62,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 29,929,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,155,348. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price target on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

