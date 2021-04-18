Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Declines By 23.8%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MVVYF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 326,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,176. Moovly Media has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

