Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Grows By 56.5%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 54,275 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $202,445.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,919.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 31,512 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $103,359.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,012 shares of company stock valued at $328,526 over the last ninety days. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Network-1 Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Network-1 Technologies worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,765. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.