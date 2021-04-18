Short Interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expands By 59.1%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,810,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 30,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,308,392. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

