Short Interest in Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Rises By 37.9%

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.3 days.

OTCMKTS RKNEF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.90. 4,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. Optiva has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $43.01.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

