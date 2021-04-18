Short Interest in Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Rises By 50.0%

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OTTW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. Ottawa Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Ottawa Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts.

