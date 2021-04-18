Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Drops By 27.0%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 435,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Panasonic stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.99. 106,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Panasonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

