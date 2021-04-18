Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Drops By 27.0%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 435,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Panasonic stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.99. 106,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04.
Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
