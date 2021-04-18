Short Interest in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Decreases By 28.1%

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 93,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of PKOH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. 18,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,972. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $442.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. Research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.