Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Decreases By 22.6%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 74,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. 35,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,252. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

