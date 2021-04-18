Short Interest in Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Declines By 35.7%

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,930,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Puget Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 40,458,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,104,922. Puget Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Puget Technologies
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Puget Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puget Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.