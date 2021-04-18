Short Interest in Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Declines By 35.7%

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,930,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Puget Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 40,458,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,104,922. Puget Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Puget Technologies

Puget Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of personal 3D printers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. Puget Technologies, Inc is a subsidiary of Qest Consulting Group, Inc

