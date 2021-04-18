Short Interest in SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Drops By 20.7%

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 66.67%. This is a boost from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

