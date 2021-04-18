Short Interest in Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Drops By 27.0%

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 948,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 1,299,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.9 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887. Saputo has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.