Short Interest in Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Drops By 27.0%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 948,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 1,299,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.9 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887. Saputo has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.