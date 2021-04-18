Short Interest in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Decreases By 24.5%

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 770,100 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Team by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Team in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Team in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Team by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 85,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,100. Team has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $337.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). Team had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $207.30 million during the quarter.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

