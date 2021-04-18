Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Decreases By 26.7%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

TIIAY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,077. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

TIIAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

