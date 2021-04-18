Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 756 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $153.08 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $152.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.