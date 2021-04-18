Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Shares of IBM opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average is $123.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

