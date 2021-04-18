Signature Wealth Management Group Buys 2,639 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after purchasing an additional 260,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.22. 3,629,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.