Signature Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. 30,163,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,483,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

