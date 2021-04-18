Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases 664 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,645. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.75 and a 200-day moving average of $235.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

