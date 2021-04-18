Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Cap Hits $311,739.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 88.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $311,739.00 and $231.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 124.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00034351 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003129 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,751,504 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

