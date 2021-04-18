SimpliFi Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,190. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $51.72.

