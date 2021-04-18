Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Oracle by 24,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

