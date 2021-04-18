Sippican Capital Advisors Buys 3,660 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $70.51 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

