Sippican Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Triton International comprises about 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors owned about 0.05% of Triton International worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Triton International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Triton International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE TRTN opened at $56.55 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.52 million. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.89%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.