SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will post sales of $162.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.63 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $195.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $653.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $618.27 million to $683.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $652.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.95 million to $676.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

SLG stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 951,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $7,311,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after buying an additional 69,986 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 872.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 72,899 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

