Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

SHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.41.

Shares of SHC opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

