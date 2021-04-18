Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.7% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $103.01.

