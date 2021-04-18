S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.92 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.98 and a 200 day moving average of $337.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.