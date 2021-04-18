Sparkle Loyalty Reaches Market Cap of $137,885.78 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 58.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $137,885.78 and approximately $1,169.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

