SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,152,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

