SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,921,000 after buying an additional 88,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $60.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

