SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stock Holdings Raised by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 1.66% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $13,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $38.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

