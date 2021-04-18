SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

