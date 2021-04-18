Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNMSF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

