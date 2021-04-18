Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 25.0% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 162,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 195.2% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 11.8% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

