Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 5,650 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $91.55.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.