Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

