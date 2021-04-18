Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 167,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Spok in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spok by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Spok by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Spok has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.29.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.48 million for the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

