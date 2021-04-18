Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 9.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

GTS stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $969.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

