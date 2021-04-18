Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 138.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 966,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $3,685,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth $4,437,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 737.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 308,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 271,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.