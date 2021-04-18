Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $263,000 Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,364,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TechTarget by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.05 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,540 shares of company stock worth $2,383,462 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

