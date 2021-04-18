Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,412,000 after buying an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at $35,054.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

