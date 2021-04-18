Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $252,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

NTR stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

