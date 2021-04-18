Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $255,000 in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 49,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AC Immune by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 89.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune SA has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15.

AC Immune Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU).

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.