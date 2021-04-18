Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $256,000 in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 108,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 72,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

