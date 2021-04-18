Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AHH. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $44.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

