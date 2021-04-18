Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $2,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $4,008,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,080,566.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,027 shares of company stock valued at $24,470,121. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $135.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

